Living in a ‘critical state’

Having spent much of his adult life working in the coal mines in Welkom, pensioner Hendrik Tlaudi says he now suffers from a bad back and must take medication on a daily basis. But Tlaudi, who lives in a state-subsidized house with his widowed sister in Winburg, about an hour from the mines, cannot simply pour a glass of water from the tap to swallow his pills.

Like everyone else in this town in South Africa’s Free State, he has to boil tap water first. Since the municipal water supply is often contaminated with bacteria from human feces, he risks getting diarrhea and stomach cramps if he doesn’t do so.

And like most people living in the poorer section of the town, who survive on meager state pensions and grants, Tlaudi’s household does not always have enough money to buy the electricity or paraffin needed to boil the water. On those occasions, he says, his sister’s two teenage children have to scrounge the surrounding countryside for firewood to burn.

Part of the reason Winburg’s water is contaminated is because the effluent released from the wastewater treatment works flows directly into the dam used for the town’s drinking water. This would be acceptable if the sewage was properly treated, and if the water purifying plant at the dam was functioning properly.

However, when this reporter visited the wastewater treatment works in March, it was completely broken down, and the water purifying plant was dilapidated. Official entry to the plant was barred, but from the outside it was clear that standard building maintenance had not taken place. Shrubs and small trees could be seen growing from the gutters and cracks in the walls.